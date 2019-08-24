Sports

Jose Altuve's new Astros hat collection is here

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're an Astros cap connoisseur, prepare to add to your collection!

Astros star Jose Altuve celebrated the official launch of his new hat collection Saturday.

A hundred lucky fans came out for a private meet-and-greet autograph session at the Academy on Kirby and the Southwest Freeway. Altuve surprised 10 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston with an autographed cap and gift bag. Academy also gave each child $200 to shop the store.

The cap collection consists of three caps and two beanies that range in price from $21.99 to $29.99.

The collection is available online at academy.com and at other select Houston-area stores.

