Jose Altuve's new Astros hat collection is here

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're an Astros cap connoisseur, prepare to add to your collection!Astros star Jose Altuve celebrated the official launch of his new hat collection Saturday.A hundred lucky fans came out for a private meet-and-greet autograph session at the Academy on Kirby and the Southwest Freeway. Altuve surprised 10 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston with an autographed cap and gift bag. Academy also gave each child $200 to shop the store.The cap collection consists of three caps and two beanies that range in price from $21.99 to $29.99.The collection is available online at academy.com and at other select Houston-area stores.