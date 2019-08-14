The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' adorable dogs

As we've shown in the past, McCullers and his wife are advocates for animals, often holding fundraising events for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which you can support here.
So, it's no surprise that we began our ABC13 Celebrity Pets series with L-Mac, who has three trusty pooches at home: Minka, Riggins and Finn.
In the video above, McCullers introduces his canines, which of them is the best cuddler, and the origins of their names, which, if you're a big "Friday Night Lights" fan, you'll deeply appreciate.
