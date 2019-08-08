JJ Watt's homecoming: Visiting with Texans star's parents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5384306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No. 99 opened the floor to his 3.6 million followers through an Instagram Stories "ask me anything" on Sunday.

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- John and Connie Watt are arguably the proudest parents on the planet.We all know about their son, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, and his impact on the NFL. Of course, J.J.'s brothers, Derek and T.J., are also both carving their niche in the league.But for J.J., who returned to his home state of Wisconsin as part of the Texans' preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers, his super-stardom all began in his hometown of Pewaukee.According to Connie, J.J. grew up in a community small enough that everyone knew what he was up to when he was a kid.But it was that kind of concern and support that kept Justin James grounded, through the rigors of trying to break through to the University of Wisconsin, as well as ascending to the NFL.In the video above, watch Connie talk about her son and how Pewaukee made him the man he is now.