jj watt

JJ Watt's homecoming: Visiting with Texans star's parents

By
PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- John and Connie Watt are arguably the proudest parents on the planet.

We all know about their son, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, and his impact on the NFL. Of course, J.J.'s brothers, Derek and T.J., are also both carving their niche in the league.

But for J.J., who returned to his home state of Wisconsin as part of the Texans' preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers, his super-stardom all began in his hometown of Pewaukee.

According to Connie, J.J. grew up in a community small enough that everyone knew what he was up to when he was a kid.

But it was that kind of concern and support that kept Justin James grounded, through the rigors of trying to break through to the University of Wisconsin, as well as ascending to the NFL.

In the video above, watch Connie talk about her son and how Pewaukee made him the man he is now.

What fans get when JJ Watt says 'ask me anything'
EMBED More News Videos

No. 99 opened the floor to his 3.6 million followers through an Instagram Stories "ask me anything" on Sunday.



JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
EMBED More News Videos

During the first public Texans training camp session of 2019, JJ Watt made a memorable deal with a service member.



Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston texansjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JJ WATT
J.J. Watt gives GB rite a spin, but ruins kid's bike
JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
JJ and Kealia: The love story of 2 Houston sports stars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Astros will extend netting before next home game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Houston Texans donating $100K to El Paso shooting victims
Show More
ABC13 Celebrity Pets: Lance McCullers Jr. and his 3 pooches
HCC program earns Spring Branch students college credit and cash
Where you can get $1 clothing in Houston this weekend
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
Body of teacher killed in El Paso shooting returns to Mexico
More TOP STORIES News