James Harden gets foul for grabbing players groin during game

Things got heated during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Rockets point-guard James Harden was on offense when he received a foul for a play some are calling a 'low-blow'.

Memphis' small forward Jae Crowder was playing defense when he was hit in the groin area by Harden.

After the interaction, Crowder and other Grizzlie players seemed to be confrontational towards some Rockets players, resulting in Crowders' ejection from the game.

However, when the referees went back to review the game, they decided the move was a flagrant foul on Harden.

