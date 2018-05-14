SPORTS

ABC13 makes friendly wager with sister station KGO for Western Conference Finals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's on!

ABC13 morning anchors made a friendly wager with the morning anchors over at our sister station, KGO in San Francisco, for the Western Conference Finals.

Our Houston Rockets may be the underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, but we BELIEVE they can win.

ABC13 anchors Tom Koch, Samica Knight, Travis Herzog, Katherine Whaley and Chelsey Hernandez want KGO anchors Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Mike Nicco, Natasha Zouves and Alexis Smith to wear Rockets gear when our team wins the series.

And we, of course, will wear Warriors gear *if* their team wins.

Good luck, KGO. You'll need it!

SEE ALSO: WARRIORS-ROCKETS: ABC13, ABC7 Morning Team Gear Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown down! A friendly wager is underway between us and our sister station ABC13 in Houston.

