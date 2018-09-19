EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4285696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texans coach responds to Onalaska superintendent post about Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are finally speaking out after a small town superintendent made a controversial statement about black quarterbacks.During a press conference Wednesday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and defensive end JJ Watt both said that the comments were "ignorant."Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District, posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."Watt told reporters that he does not think the statement deserves attention from anyone."I think it's a very ignorant comment that doesn't deserve anymore play," Watt said. "I don't think anyone who speaks like that should get any run. It's ridiculous."The incident was sparked after the Chronicle posted a meme on its Facebook page, referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Deshaun Watson held onto the ball.Houstonian Matt Erickson commented on the meme, saying that's why he never watches the "perpetual dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans."That's when Redden replied in a public post, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."Despite the racist post, Watt says that he trust Watson, and is focused on the success of their team.