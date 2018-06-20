SPORTS

Ice Cube shares why Houston is perfect for Big3 basketball league's second season kickoff

Ice Cube and Gary Payton tell Eyewitness News why Houston is a great city to kick off the Big3 league's second season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Big3 basketball league made its debut last season and features a plethora of former NBA players along with overseas players.

Trilogy were the inaugural champions last season and finished with an undefeated record of 10-0. Former NBA player Kenyon Martin was the captain of the squad.

Ice Cube is the creator of this league and will have its second season begin in Houston on Friday, June 22nd. He said Houston is the best location to kick off the season.

Former NBA players such as Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Rashard Lewis and more are part of the three-on-three league that airs on FS1.

Rockets legend Clyde Drexler was named the commissioner of the league in March and Cube had high praise for the 2x NBA champion.

"He's loved by everybody, you know, I don't know if the guy can get mad when it comes to not being on the court," Cube said.

Cube was also asked to give his Mount Rushmore of Houston rappers. He said there are too many greats but mentioned names such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall and UGK.

Tickets for this event are still available as fans are able to watch multiple games during the night. A concert and tailgate will be provided for fans starting at 3:30 with doors to open at 4:30.

Be sure to secure your tickets for a night filled with NBA legends!
