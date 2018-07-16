How other Astros have fared in the Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is Monday night, and an Astros player will participate in it for the first time in 10 years. Alex Bregman's career-high 20 home runs have landed him as the No. 4 seed in this year's derby.Bregman will face off against Kyle Schwarber from the Chicago Cubs. If Bregman comes out on top, he will be the first player in franchise history to win the derby.This is the fifth Astros player to participate in the Home Run Derby. Bregman joins the exclusive list of Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman, Moises Alou and Glenn Davis.History has not been on the Astros' side in this event. No one has won the Home Run Derby out of the group and Berkman is the only player who reached the finals (2004).While other Astros haven't had the best of luck, hopefully they'll push for Bregman to be victorious.