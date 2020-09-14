WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
dave wards houston
How ABC13's studios inspired the Astrodome's design
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
houston
mlb
houston astros
dave wards houston
astrodome
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAVE WARDS HOUSTON
ABC13's Dave Ward remembers 2011 interview with Regis Philbin
Urban Cowboy 40th anniversary: Mickey Gilley looks back
Dave Ward's love of space continues with SpaceX launch
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane
Vanessa Guillen bill headed to Capitol Hill this week
Police searching for missing 20-year-old in north Houston
Woman shot while driving still has bullet lodged in head
Mayor of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer
Mike D'Antoni tells Houston Rockets he won't return as coach
MLB working on postseason plans to leave the bubble
Show More
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Is it time for Houston to reboot the Astrodome?
How to save money and support Houston small businesses
Scattered storms possible Monday
HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police
More TOP STORIES News