Houston Texans fire GM Brian Gaine after 1 season

Statement from #Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair on Brian Gaine: pic.twitter.com/tpPJvR0cYB — Texans PR (@TexansPR) June 7, 2019

I just want to win man. I don’t care who, how, what, I just want to win. https://t.co/rpQYFVHRZO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have fired general manager Brian Gaine.On Friday, the team said it decided to relieve Gaine of his duties as general manager after just one season.Senior vice president of football administration, Chris Olsen, has been inserted as an interim GM, according to a Texans statement."While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston," said Texans chairman Cal McNair.Gaine was hired with the Texans before the 2018 season to replace Rick Smith, who stepped down to spend more time with his wife who was battling cancer.The Texans were 11-5 in Gaine's only season with the team. Houston won a franchise record 10 straight games in 2018. The team fell to the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs that season.Gaine was with the Buffalo Bills a season before his hiring. His stint with Houston was his second after first spending time as a director of player personnel with the Texans from 2014 to 2016. Gaine was signed to a five-year contract.In his only NFL Draft with the team this past April, Gaine selected offensive tackle Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall pick.J.J. Watt, the face of the Texans, weighed in on Twitter when he was asked about Gaine leaving."I just want to win man. I don't care who, how, what, I just want to win," Watt tweeted.