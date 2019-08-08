Houston Texans donating $100K to El Paso shooting victims

Please join the #Texans and the NFL Foundation in supporting the victims of the tragic event in El Paso: https://t.co/SU2TVG0HWF pic.twitter.com/VpO7ezF4zA— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2019
The Houston Texans Foundation will donate $100,000 000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund - El Paso Community Foundation. The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Cowboys will also donate $50,000 to the organization. The Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families.
The NFL Foundation will also be contributing $150,000 to the efforts.
