Houston Texans donating $100K to El Paso shooting victims

Please join the #Texans and the NFL Foundation in supporting the victims of the tragic event in El Paso: https://t.co/SU2TVG0HWF pic.twitter.com/VpO7ezF4zA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys are giving back to help victims.The Houston Texans Foundation will donate $100,000 000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund - El Paso Community Foundation. The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Cowboys will also donate $50,000 to the organization. The Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families.The NFL Foundation will also be contributing $150,000 to the efforts.