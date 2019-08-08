Sports

Houston Texans donating $100K to El Paso shooting victims

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys are giving back to help victims.



The Houston Texans Foundation will donate $100,000 000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund - El Paso Community Foundation. The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Cowboys will also donate $50,000 to the organization. The Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families.

The NFL Foundation will also be contributing $150,000 to the efforts.

