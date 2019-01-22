Houston Sports Award 2019

The Houston Sports Awards presented by Insperity was created by The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority to celebrate the most accomplished athletes, coaches, teams, contributors & moments in the Houston Sports Community. The inaugural event was the most exciting, star-studded red-carpet event in the city in 2018 and, as an exclamation point to the night, we announced the formation of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame and the first inductee class - Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon and Nolan Ryan.
How do we top that? Join us for the 2019 event at the Hilton Americas and find out! LEARN MORE
WATCH THE EVENT LIVE STREAMING ON ABC13.COM FEB 6 AT 4:30PM
Related Topics:
sportshouston sports awards
sportshouston sports awards
Sponsored Content