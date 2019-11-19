Sports

Houston Rockets unveil NASA inspired jerseys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new Rockets jersey to add to your collection and it's out of this world.

The team unveiled its new "City Edition" uniforms at Monday's game.

The jerseys read "H-Town" on the front and have features inspired by NASA. The Rockets label is in the NASA font and resembles an astronaut ID tag.

There's an American flag on the belt and the collar has the number "2" to celebrate Houston's two championships. The vertical panels on the shorts are inspired by a rocket launch.

The new jerseys go on sale Nov. 27.

RELATED: Houston Rockets unveil new ketchup and mustard jerseys

The evolution of Houston Rockets' on-court uniforms
From the iconic "ketchup and mustard" design to the red and silver of the current unis, here is the evolution of the Houston Rockets' jerseys.



The new uniforms are one of many changes the team has made this season.

RELATED: Houston Rockets reveal new logo
The new secondary logo appears to be inspired by Saturn, adding a basketball and orbiting ring to the classic logo.

