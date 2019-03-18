HTX PLUS BAYTOWN: Houston Raceway fulfills your need for speed

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've got the need for speed, take the family over to the Houston Raceway in Baytown where you can see everything from Corvettes, Maseratis and Lamborghinis racing down the track.
Some reaching speeds of more than 200 mph, these everyday street vehicles come to the track in Baytown to take advantage of their legal street racing events, while spectators cheer on their favorites.
If you would like to get behind the wheel in your own car, you're welcome to join as well. The staff believes in safety first and there's a whole set of guidelines to follow before you can even race. The majority of events occur on Fridays and weekends.
Check out their calendar on HoustonRaceway.com for upcoming events.
