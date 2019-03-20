$100 MILLION MAN: Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks 6-year, multi-million dollar deal

Houston Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman has inked a six-year, $100 million deal that will keep the All-Star under contract with the team through 2024, a person with direct knowledge of the situation says.
So in other words, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
The agreement includes this season, buys out three years of arbitration eligibility (2020-22) and pushes back his opportunity to become a free agent by two years.
Doing it the right way... earning it. @ABREG_1 and @Astros agree to a 6 year 100 million dollar contract. Bregman is the Man. @abc13houston— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) March 20, 2019
After swiftly moving through the Astros' farm system, Bregman was called up to the Majors in July 2016. Since then, he played a huge role in the Astros World Series win, becoming a mega star on and off the baseball field, from showing his personality with the creation of the "Dugout Stare" celebrating home runs to the successful launch of his own YouTube page.
And on Tuesday, Bregman revealed his partnership with Adidas, joining teammate Carlos Correa and Houston Rockets MVP James Harden as the latest high-profile athlete in the brand's portfolio.
So on top of all that good news, maybe this deal could also be considered somewhat of a birthday gift.
Bregman turns 25 on March 30.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.