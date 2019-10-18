See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win

If you noticed when traveling around town, new street art is being painted on the sides of popular landmarks, restaurants, and points of interest in H-town.
New for this playoff run, the Astros are commissioning a new mural after each victory in the 2019 postseason.
While it started around the team's season-long mantra to "take it back," the mural series has evolved to include the Astros' mascot Orbit and Gerrit Cole, especially after a big playoff win in New York.
In the video above, check out each mural, the location of the art, and the person behind each new work in Houston.
Here's a list of the murals so far, including the location and the artist behind them:
- Win No. 1: After ALDS Game 1, Warehouse Live in East Downtown received the first piece of the series, done by Mr. D 1987, the same person who painted "Preservsons La Creation" in Midtown.
- Win No. 2: Lola's in the Heights is host of a "Gerrit Cole the goat" mural after the starting pitcher struck out 15 batters in ALDS Game 2. This was done by Tarbox.
- Win No. 3: The series-clinching win was big, and so was the mural by Angel Quesada, who painted the third mural at a northside Brewingz restaurant.
- Win No. 4: The Astros, a team full of veterans and rising superstars, are anything but green. There mascot Orbit, though, is, and he's the star of the fourth mural at the Velvet Taco on Washington, painted by Donkeeboy.
- Win No. 5: Gerrit Cole once again is the star of a mural, this one after ALCS Game 3. First Colony Mall is home to this Franky Cardona design.
Houston aims to have a total of 11 murals, the last of which should signify a World Series championship.
