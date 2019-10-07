Sports

Montgomery High School to forfeit Friday night football game after alleged hazing incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery High School's Friday night football game scheduled this week will be forfeited after an alleged off-campus hazing incident, the district says.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office began a preliminary investigation into the incident last week involving "numerous Montgomery ISD students" at an off-campus home.



"Montgomery ISD takes all allegations of hazing involving student extracurricular organizations very seriously," said the district in a news release on Monday. "Following a recent investigation into allegations of violations of the MISD Athletic Code of Conduct by student athletes, Montgomery High School's home varsity football game scheduled for Friday, October 11, will be forfeited."

According to the district's website, the team was scheduled to play Huntsville High School.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they've met with the district police department and says once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the county district attorney's office.
