Finalists named in Touchdown Club of Houston's Player of the Year categories

The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The future of football was on display Thursday night as the Touchdown Club of Houston announced its finalists for Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Six students from six area high schools were nominated for the prestigious honors in a ceremony emceed by ABC13's Greg Bailey.

Korey King, Wide Receiver, Fort Bend Marshall Buffs
A catalyst for the Marshall Buffs, Korey King is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year. King does a bit of everything for Marshall, playing receiver, defensive back and kick returner for the undefeated Buffs.

King has interest from a number of schools, including Tulane and the University of Houston.
After their teammate was fatally shot by his uncle, the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs are ready to 'Do It For Drew.'

RELATED: Marshall players dedicating state championship run to fallen teammate

Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Klein Collins Tigers
A member of the 2019 Texas A&M's 'Gig 'Em Gang,' Isaiah Spiller had over 1,300 yards rushing in just 11 games for the Tigers.

Spiller, a 4-star running back, committed to the Aggies over Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Baylor.
RELATED: Marshall players dedicating state championship run to fallen teammate

Ainias Smith, ATH, Dulles Vikings
One of the youngest finalists of the night, 3-star cornerback Ainias Smith is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

The Class of 2020 defensive back is already being courted by Georgia and Texas A&M, in addition to Indiana and Duke.
Ainias Smith, ATH, Dulles Vikings

Jamal Morris, Defensive Back, Fort Bend Bush Broncos
Future Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jamal Morris has had an incredible year for the Broncos, finishing as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Morris is wrapping up his high school career with nearly 200 tackles and 24 tackles for a loss. Morris will be signing with Oklahoma on Dec. 19.
Jalen Wydermyer, Wide Receiver/Tight End, Dickinson Gators

Jalen Wydermyer, Wide Receiver/Tight End, Dickinson Gators
Named Offensive MVP for District 24-6A last season, Jalen Wydermyer was a hot commodity for many Division I schools.

Wydermyer held offers from Alabama, Miami and Arizona before committing to Texas A&M.
Jevon Leon, Defensive End, Alief Hastings Bears

Jevon Leon, Defensive End, Alief Hastings Bears
As a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Jevon Leon is beginning to draw more interest among recruiters.

The 3-star defensive end currently holds offers from Grambling State, Abilene Christian and Bowling Green.
Report a Typo

