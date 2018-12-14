EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4898600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After their teammate was fatally shot by his uncle, the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs are ready to 'Do It For Drew.'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4899029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4899112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4899035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4899130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4899134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Touchdown Club of Houston celebrated several area athletes as the high school football season draws to a close.

The future of football was on display Thursday night as the Touchdown Club of Houston announced its finalists for Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.Six students from six area high schools were nominated for the prestigious honors in a ceremony emceed by ABC13's Greg Bailey.A catalyst for the Marshall Buffs, Korey King is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year. King does a bit of everything for Marshall, playing receiver, defensive back and kick returner for the undefeated Buffs.King has interest from a number of schools, including Tulane and the University of Houston.A member of the 2019 Texas A&M's 'Gig 'Em Gang,' Isaiah Spiller had over 1,300 yards rushing in just 11 games for the Tigers.Spiller, a 4-star running back, committed to the Aggies over Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Baylor.One of the youngest finalists of the night, 3-star cornerback Ainias Smith is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.The Class of 2020 defensive back is already being courted by Georgia and Texas A&M, in addition to Indiana and Duke.Future Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jamal Morris has had an incredible year for the Broncos, finishing as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.Morris is wrapping up his high school career with nearly 200 tackles and 24 tackles for a loss. Morris will be signing with Oklahoma on Dec. 19.Named Offensive MVP for District 24-6A last season, Jalen Wydermyer was a hot commodity for many Division I schools.Wydermyer held offers from Alabama, Miami and Arizona before committing to Texas A&M.As a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Jevon Leon is beginning to draw more interest among recruiters.The 3-star defensive end currently holds offers from Grambling State, Abilene Christian and Bowling Green.