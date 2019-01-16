The Rockets' 35 3-pt FG attempts in the first half vs the Nets set an NBA record for most 3-pt FG attempts in a half.



They made 10 of those 35 attempts, and made 10 of their 14 2-pt attempts. pic.twitter.com/NK5zDvyfat — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2019

James Harden has notched his 18th consecutive 30-point game, matching Elgin Baylor for the 5th-longest streak in NBA history.



He needs 2 more to match Wilt Chamberlain for 4th on the list... and 47 more to catch Wilt for 1st. pic.twitter.com/d8RguFNy4Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2019

The Rockets led by 6 in the final 30 seconds of regulation vs the Nets.



Houston was 682-0 entering Wednesday when leading by 6+ in the last 30 seconds of regulation over the last 20 seasons. That was the most wins without a loss by any team in that span. pic.twitter.com/SWv8FPNX8F — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2019

David Nuno discusses the potential returns of Chris Paul and Eric Gordon, plus James Harden's play of late.

Two things were proven in Houston's shock overtime loss vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.James Harden can do everything by himself. And James Hardendo everything by himself.The reigning MVP's 58-point performance, two nights removed from a 57-point output vs. Memphis, was shockingly not enough to push back a comeback by the scrappy young Nets, who won at Toyota Center, 145-142.Harden added 10 rebounds and six assists in the losing effort.The Rockets welcomed Eric Gordon back to the lineup after the sharp-shooting guard missed eight games due to injury. Gordon, though, was sidelined with a sore knee after playing 21 minutes. He scored 20 points.Three other Rockets scored in double figures: P.J. Tucker scored 20 points; Gerald Green hit five three-pointers for his 15; and Austin Rivers reached 13 points, scoring most of his total late.Houston held a double-digit lead in the waning minutes of regulation, but key three-pointers by the Nets and the Rockets' misfortune at the foul line late forced overtime.The Rockets were also up by seven in the last two minutes of the extra frame, but they came up scoreless in a 10-0 Brooklyn run to seal their loss.This was the second game without Clint Capela, who is missing time due to a thumb injury.Despite the loss, Harden's output marked his record-extending 18th straight game of scoring at least 30 points.The matchup also marked the Rockets debut of James Nunnally, who was signed Wednesday to a 10-day contract. He filled in the roster spot left by Danuel House Jr., who declined a contract with the Rockets in favor of a G League stint for the rest of the season.Houston (25-19) hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. This game will air on ABC13, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.