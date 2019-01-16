SPORTS

James Harden extends record scoring streak in OT loss vs. Brooklyn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two things were proven in Houston's shock overtime loss vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

James Harden can do everything by himself. And James Harden can't do everything by himself.

The reigning MVP's 58-point performance, two nights removed from a 57-point output vs. Memphis, was shockingly not enough to push back a comeback by the scrappy young Nets, who won at Toyota Center, 145-142.

Harden added 10 rebounds and six assists in the losing effort.

The Rockets welcomed Eric Gordon back to the lineup after the sharp-shooting guard missed eight games due to injury. Gordon, though, was sidelined with a sore knee after playing 21 minutes. He scored 20 points.

Three other Rockets scored in double figures: P.J. Tucker scored 20 points; Gerald Green hit five three-pointers for his 15; and Austin Rivers reached 13 points, scoring most of his total late.

Houston held a double-digit lead in the waning minutes of regulation, but key three-pointers by the Nets and the Rockets' misfortune at the foul line late forced overtime.

The Rockets were also up by seven in the last two minutes of the extra frame, but they came up scoreless in a 10-0 Brooklyn run to seal their loss.

This was the second game without Clint Capela, who is missing time due to a thumb injury.

Despite the loss, Harden's output marked his record-extending 18th straight game of scoring at least 30 points.

The matchup also marked the Rockets debut of James Nunnally, who was signed Wednesday to a 10-day contract. He filled in the roster spot left by Danuel House Jr., who declined a contract with the Rockets in favor of a G League stint for the rest of the season.

Houston (25-19) hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. This game will air on ABC13, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.


