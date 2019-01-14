EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5071952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I'm glad I went with Houston. Everything they emphasize are things I like to do."

The news just keeps getting better for Houston Rockets fans.Monday night's resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies helped James Harden set a new mark in his campaign to repeat as MVP.Just in the month of January, Harden is averaging 39.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 11.0 assists, with wins over elite teams like the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets during that stretch.But fans worried about Harden continuing to shoulder most of the Rockets workload received some good news.Guards Chris Paul and Eric Gordon could be back for Houston prior to the All-Star break.Paul's been absent from Houston's lineup since mid-December after suffering a strained right hamstring, with the team refusing to rush CP3 back.In addition, Gordon, who's missed the last eight games due to right knee soreness, could return as soon as this week.Despite only holding a 2-game advantage over the eighth seed in the West, Houston is also just 1.5 games out of third seed in a conference that continues to cannibalize each other.If the Rockets hope to improve their positioning in the standings, finishing out January strong would be the perfect time.Five of Houston's next seven games to close out the month are at home, as a road-heavy February schedule awaits.