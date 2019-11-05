Sports

Grizzlies player ejected after he was hit in the groin

By
Things got heated during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Rockets point-guard James Harden was on offense when he received a foul for a play some are calling a 'low-blow'.

Memphis' small forward Jae Crowder was playing defense when he was hit in the groin area by Harden.

After the interaction, Crowder and other Grizzlie players seemed to be confrontational towards some Rockets players, resulting in Crowders' ejection from the game.

However, when the referees went back to review the game, they decided the move was a flagrant foul on Harden.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustongameshouston rocketstoyota center
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
School bus hit during police chase
Man shot wife a half dozen times while sleepwalking
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Transform into a little mermaid at Hair bAR in West U
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Show More
1 thing you can do this Thursday to get extra cash
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
More TOP STORIES News