Gerrit Cole's wife says goodbye to Houston in heartfelt post

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As pitcher Gerrit Cole hangs up his Astros jersey for a Yankees one, his wife is thanking the city of Houston.Amy Cole posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram."As is the case with baseball, you don't often get to control where your life will take you," she began.She went on to describe their two years in Houston."We were welcomed from day one and made to feel a part of the community - like it was where we were meant to live and grow," she wrote.She described their two forays into the playoffs, the love from the fans and city."We discovered the wonder of Tex-Mex and fell in love with the city's summer storms," she recalled.They definitely won't find as good of Tex-Mex won't have in New York, but we wish them the best of luck.She finished the post on a thankful note."I know that every time I step foot back in H-Town, it'll bring a big smile to my face, remembering two of the best years of our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything," she wrote.