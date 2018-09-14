With a population of just over 2,000 people, East Bernard is one of those cities that is built around its railroad.There's one traffic light here, plenty of antique shops, and a downtown that looks like it's from another decade.But when it comes to steaming hot coffee and conversation, the Glory Bean Coffee Company is the place to be.Tammy Alexander opened the coffee shop seven years ago. But the building is actually a bank built in 1929, and it still has the original bank vault.Another thing that hasn't changed over the years is this city's commitment to its football team.Even those who didn't grow up in East Bernard go to the football games.From the cookies to the clothes, you will find maroon and white everywhere you look.