Fun with friends: Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt are all of us reacting to Rockets' Game 5 win

Justins have to stick together, especially when their last names are Timberlake and Watt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Justins have to stick together, especially when their last names are Timberlake and Watt.

The stars sat courtside next to each other at Toyota Center as the Houston Rockets pulled ahead of the Warriors to lead the series 3-2.

The duo appeared to be having a fun time cheering on Houston. No word on what conversation was actually shared between them, but the internet had a few ideas based on their reactions to Chris Paul's moves on the court and the rest of the game.



Although fans were excited to see the guys hanging out, Timberlake isn't in town for a casual stroll through Houston.

He's currently on his Man of the Woods tour. His first Houston show was at Toyota Center Wednesday night.

The "SexyBack" singer will play the final show of his Houston stop Friday night.

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if Watt crashes the show.

But on Thursday, it was all about Red Nation for J.T. He bowed down to the crowd as the Rockets made their victory official.



Could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship?
