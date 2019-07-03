Foul ball leaves woman with fractured jaw at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman injured by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park says it's time for change at Major League Baseball stadiums and within ball clubs.Tracy Nabors still has her jaw wired shut from her injury on June 14.She and her boyfriend, Rick Barker, had been looking forward to watching an Astros game for weeks. They arrived at the park early enough for batting practice.Tracy says she went to get a drink and as she sat down in her seat along the 3rd base line, a ball zoomed right by Rick's face and hit her in the jaw."I was scared because I felt like all my teeth were falling out," Tracy said."All I could do was hold her face. I couldn't do anything else," Rick explained. "It was a line drive, and I know that sucker hurt."Tracy was wheeled to the medical room at Minute Maid Park and then taken to the hospital, where she learned she had three fractures in her jaw and at least one broken tooth."I was put under for about two hours. Woke up with a mouth full of this," Tracy said, gesturing to the metal in her mouth.Tracy's injury came two-and-a-half weeks after a 2-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park, causing a skull fracture, according to her family's attorney.That injury re-ignited the debate over extending safety netting and over whether ball clubs should be liable for foul ball injuries. Disclaimers have been on tickets for decades."I know people want those foul balls, but those foul balls are not worth going through this or losing a loved one," Tracy said. "A foul ball is not worth it."The Astros did not respond to ABC13's request for comment. Rick says he has been in touch with the front office. He thinks it's simple: Tracy is a schoolteacher with mounting medical bills."It's your establishment and if someone gets injured in your establishment, just do the right thing. Help that person out," he said.The team did send three signed balls. Tracy's ball is still in the box. She also has the one that hit her, retrieved by a young fan. It is hard for her to look at."I look at it and it could have killed me," she said. "I don't know many people who can get out of the way of a ball going that fast."