Astros fan hit in ribs by foul ball during game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Astros fan was hit by a foul ball during the Astros win over the Mariners Saturday.

Matthew Dherbes was hit by a line drive foul ball from Seattle's Kyle Seager. Dherbes says the ball actually bounced off the seat before hitting him in the ribs.

Dherbes says he was going to catch the ball, but missed it after the bounce.

He says after the incident a woman working at the stadium came down and checked on him. She had him fill out an incident card and made sure he was okay and didn't need to go to the hospital.

He says he's a sore, but will be alright.

Dherbes was sitting in the same area as a little girl that was hit by a ball in May.

The family of a toddler hit by a foul ball last month wants the team to extend the netting at Minute Maid Park.

The two-year old was at a game last month when a foul ball hit her in the head.

RELATED:Albert Almora Jr. visibly distraught after foul ball hits child

The family's attorney says the little girl suffered a skull fracture, seizures, brain swelling and bleeding. The family attorney says she's not doing well.

RELATED: Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture
An attorney representing the young fan's family says the girl also had seizures following the May 29 incident.



A couple of years ago, the netting at the ballpark was extended, but the attorney believes more can be done to protect fans.

A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball last week.
