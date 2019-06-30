Astros fan hit in ribs by foul ball during game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5367042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An attorney representing the young fan's family says the girl also had seizures following the May 29 incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Astros fan was hit by a foul ball during the Astros win over the Mariners Saturday.Matthew Dherbes was hit by a line drive foul ball from Seattle's Kyle Seager. Dherbes says the ball actually bounced off the seat before hitting him in the ribs.Dherbes says he was going to catch the ball, but missed it after the bounce.He says after the incident a woman working at the stadium came down and checked on him. She had him fill out an incident card and made sure he was okay and didn't need to go to the hospital.He says he's a sore, but will be alright.Dherbes was sitting in the same area as a little girl that was hit by a ball in May.The family of a toddler hit by a foul ball last month wants the team to extend the netting at Minute Maid Park.The family's attorney says the little girl suffered a skull fracture, seizures, brain swelling and bleeding. The family attorney says she's not doing well.A couple of years ago, the netting at the ballpark was extended, but the attorney believes more can be done to protect fans.