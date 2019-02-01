Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SPORTS
Former Houston Oiler Dan Pastorini opens up about his time with the team
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5116715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward sits down with former Houston Oiler Dan Pastorini.
KTRK
Friday, February 01, 2019 05:47PM
sports
nfl
Houston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
