As the Houston Rockets faceoff against the Golden State Warriors, Houston fans might have seen a familiar face before the game.Former Rockets player Mario Elie stepped onto the basketball court to take the first shot, his famous 'Kiss of Death,' at the start of Game 7.Elie played with the Houston Rockets from 1993 until 1998. During that time, he helped the Rockets win the NBA Finals in 1994 against the New York Knicks and in 1995 against Orlando Magic.