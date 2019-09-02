What you need to know about Astros player Justin Verlander



He was born Feb 20, 1983.



He played for the Detroit Tigers for almost a decade.



Verlander was named the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2006.



In 2007, he pitched the first ever no-hitter at Detroit's Comerica Park.



Verlander was named the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner by a unanimous vote, the first unanimous vote since 2006.





Also in 2011 was voted American League MVP.



Founded the Wins For Warriors Foundation to support veteran-related causes, and donated more than $2 million.



He proposed to model and then-girlfriend Kate Upton in 2016.



Pitcher Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros from the Detroit Tigers in 2017 and was named ALCS Championship MVP.Here are a few things to know about the Astros' ace.