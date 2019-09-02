Houston Astros

What you need to know about Astros player Justin Verlander

Pitcher Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros from the Detroit Tigers in 2017 and was named ALCS Championship MVP.

Here are a few things to know about the Astros' ace.


  • He was born Feb 20, 1983.

  • He played for the Detroit Tigers for almost a decade.

  • Verlander was named the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2006.

  • In 2007, he pitched the first ever no-hitter at Detroit's Comerica Park.

  • Verlander was named the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner by a unanimous vote, the first unanimous vote since 2006.


  • Also in 2011 was voted American League MVP.

  • Founded the Wins For Warriors Foundation to support veteran-related causes, and donated more than $2 million.

  • He proposed to model and then-girlfriend Kate Upton in 2016.

