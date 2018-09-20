HOUSTON ASTROS

11-year-old Astros fan meets stranger who gave her his Astros replica ring

Family meets man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera between two Houston Astros fans.

Cali Austin and her family were looking for a man who gave Cali his World Series replica ring after she lost hers at Monday night's game.

Cali is a huge Astros fan. Her family said she watches all the games at home, and her favorite player is Alex Bregman. So she was very excited to attend a game and get a replica ring, but at one point, it fell off her hand while she was clapping.

Her mother, Candace Good, said she was devastated.

"My daughter was clapping and her ring flew off over the railing down below to club level. After sobbing for a few minutes, the nice gentleman behind her leaned forward and gave her his ring," Good wrote in a Facebook post.

After her story spread on social media, Good found him.

Brent Partin from Channelview met them at the Dickinson softball fields Wednesday.

Partin, a lifelong Astros fan, lost his daughter five years ago and said that if his daughter had lost her ring, he would have done anything to get her another one.

"I saw those tears and said 'that's it.' It broke my heart. I had to give it to her," Partin said.

Cali's brother gave Partin his team's baseball ring to say thank you.

"You didn't have to do that, but I appreciate that," Partin said as he gave Cali's brother a hug.

The family is also a part of an Astros fan group where several members want to return the favor and give Partin their rings.
