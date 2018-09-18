SPORTS

Astros fan gives replica ring to 11-year-old after she loses hers during game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Dickinson family needs your help to find an Astros fan who saved the day for a 11-year-old.

Cali Austin was at the Astros game Monday night for her brother's birthday, where she and her family and friends got the World Series replica ring.

Cali is a huge Astros fan. Her family said she watches all the games at home, and her favorite player is Alex Bregman. So she was very excited to attend a game and get a replica ring, but at one point, it fell off her hand while she was clapping.

Her mother, Candace Good, said she was devastated.

"My daughter was clapping and her ring flew off over the railing down below to club level. After sobbing for a few minutes the nice gentleman behind her leaned forward and gave her his ring," Good wrote in a Facebook post.

A photo on Good's Facebook page shows Cali holding her new ring, with tears still in her eyes.

Good said they thanked him in the moment, but they didn't get his name. Now they want to find him.

If you happened to be sitting in section 311, row 2, seats 11-15, let us know so we can reach out to the family.
