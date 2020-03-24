Ex-Texas A&M guard David Edwards dies after battling coronavirus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- David Edwards, a guard for the Texas A&M basketball team in the early 1990s who holds the school's single-season record for total assists, has died of complications from the coronavirus.A university official confirmed the news to The Dallas Morning News after Edwards' former Aggies teammate Charles Henderson posted about it on social media earlier Monday."Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place," Henderson wrote on Facebook."This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I've ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity."A New Yorker, Edwards started his collegiate career at Georgetown before transferring to Texas A&M prior to the 1991-92 season. In 85 games for the Aggies, he averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds. As a senior, he led the formerly named Southwest Conference with 8.8 assists per game, and his 265 assists that season remain a Texas A&M school record.A three-time all-SWC player, Edwards is one of six players in Division I history to record a triple-double in consecutive games, doing so March 5 and 10, 1994.Former St. John's guard Lee Green also died after battling the coronavirus, his former teammate Lamont Middleton told The New York Post on Monday. Green played for St. John's from 1991 to '94, averaging 2.4 points.