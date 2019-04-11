Everything you need to know about Texans cheerleader tryouts

Wondering what to bring to #HTCTryouts2019? @HTC_TorreyB is here to help you pack 👜 pic.twitter.com/VRf40YWKGV— Texans Cheerleaders (@TexansCheer) April 10, 2019
Cheerleader hopefuls will begin the tryout process at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday, April 13.
Once picked, you will have the chance to see the world on military tours and special appearances.
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform at NRG Stadium in front of at least 70,000 fans at Texans home games, as well as on the road and on national television.
2019 Texans Cheerleader tryout information:
Day 1: Saturday, April 13
Registration opens at 9:00 AM
There will be three rounds; each round is a different style and difficulty level.
Tryouts will conclude at approximately 5 p.m.
Location: Houston Methodist Training Center
Day 2: Sunday, April 14
There will be one dance round followed by interviews and finalists meeting.
Time and Location TBD
What To Wear:
*Dance friendly shoes.
*Dance hot pants or briefs, no thongs.
*Midriff top.
*Hair and makeup need to be performance quality, no ponytails.
What To Bring:
*One current photo, and size.
*Completed waiver.
*Valid photo I.D.
*Water, dry snacks, mirrors and blankets
Please Note: There will be additional mandatory dates for team meetings if you make the squad. Dates TBD.
Requirements:
*Must be 18 years of age by April 13 (no exceptions); there is no maximum age limit.
*Must have a high school diploma or G.E.D.
*Must at least have a part-time job or be a student.
*No height or weight requirements, but you must be in good physical condition.
Time Commitment:
*Rehearsals are between 10 and 12 hours each week. Typically Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
*During the season, the time commitment is around 20 hours per week, including games.
*Cheerleaders are also required to make appearances each year.
*Most team members are full-time students, full-time mothers, or have full-time jobs.
*Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although Cheerleaders are paid for appearances, gameday, rehearsal, and all other hours worked.