Everything you need to know about Texans cheerleader tryouts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are looking for you to be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL.Cheerleader hopefuls will begin the tryout process at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday, April 13.Once picked, you will have the chance to see the world on military tours and special appearances.The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform at NRG Stadium in front of at least 70,000 fans at Texans home games, as well as on the road and on national television.: Saturday, April 13Registration opens at 9:00 AMThere will be three rounds; each round is a different style and difficulty level.Tryouts will conclude at approximately 5 p.m.Location: Houston Methodist Training Center: Sunday, April 14There will be one dance round followed by interviews and finalists meeting.Time and Location TBD*Dance friendly shoes.*Dance hot pants or briefs, no thongs.*Midriff top.*Hair and makeup need to be performance quality, no ponytails.*One current photo, and size.*Completed waiver.*Valid photo I.D.*Water, dry snacks, mirrors and blankets*Must be 18 years of age by April 13 (no exceptions); there is no maximum age limit.*Must have a high school diploma or G.E.D.*Must at least have a part-time job or be a student.*No height or weight requirements, but you must be in good physical condition.*Rehearsals are between 10 and 12 hours each week. Typically Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.*During the season, the time commitment is around 20 hours per week, including games.*Cheerleaders are also required to make appearances each year.*Most team members are full-time students, full-time mothers, or have full-time jobs.*Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although Cheerleaders are paid for appearances, gameday, rehearsal, and all other hours worked.