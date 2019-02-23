SPORTS

ESPN's College GameDay to visit University of Houston's Fertitta Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ESPN is jumping on the Houston Cougars bandwagon.

For the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay is coming to H-Town.

The popular pregame college basketball show will air live from the Fertitta Center on March 2, as Houston battles conference foe Central Florida.

UH currently boasts the best record in the nation at 26-1 after taking down South Florida on Saturday.

Doors open for UH students at 8:30 a.m., followed by doors opening for the public at 9 a.m.

Admission to College GameDay is free.

