Sports

Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Buffalo Bills' very own defensive tackle Ed Oliver rocked a special homage to his home city at Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Oliver is a former star University of Houston player who was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.



Oliver was seen wearing special cleats around his neck that featured the iconic Houston "Be Someone" graffiti on the side as he entered the stadium.

The cleats match the "Be Someone" suit Oliver wore on draft day in 2019.



The Houston Texans were victorious over the Bills in overtime, winning 22-19 with a final 28-yard field goal.

RELATED: Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card playoff game
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflbuffalo billsnfl playoffshouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Show More
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
'Cancer cluster': Fifth Ward residents talk with health department
More TOP STORIES News