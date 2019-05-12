Sports

Houston Rockets fans demand championship in 2020 after painful loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no wonder the Houston Rockets' season-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night at home is hitting fans hard.

On top of being unable to topple the Warriors for another year, the Rockets were outscored in the series by 11 points.

This was the final score if you add up the total points scored by each team: Warriors: 670 and Rockets: 659.

Admittedly, the break down of the series and what went wrong probably isn't that simple, but it still hurts.

ABC13 talked to fans leaving Toyota Center after the Rockets were eliminated 118-113 in Game 6.

Even though many of them were hoping Houston could force a Game 7 since the Warriors were playing without an injured Kevin Durant, some still felt good about the Rockets' future.

"It was a good series. We couldn't pull it out, but there's always next year. I have faith we're going to bring home a championship next year," one fan said.

"I'm great. I'm great. I've got a bottle of Hennessy in the car. I'm good," said another.

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey appeared to try to take the loss in stride.

"You come at the king, you best not miss. Congratulations @warriors," Morey tweeted.



At least we have until next season to ease our sorrows.

It's unclear if Beyoncé, Jay-Z and "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, who were all sitting court side, are also feeling our pain.




More TOP STORIES News