The Texans had a better practice on Wednesday. Bill O'Brien said the team had a meeting beforehand, and that it translated onto the field.The energy was better all-around and it was a step in the right direction as the Texans prepare for their first preseason game.Deshaun Watson hit the podium and says he doesn't think about his knee when he is out there playing. It is business as usual for the Texans QB.When watching Watson, it is clear the knee isn't fazing him. Some are a little cautious in activity after a major injury. Watson is going full throttle and focused on leading the Texans offense.