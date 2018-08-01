HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans in 60 seconds: Deshaun Watson showing confidence in knee

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson confdient in knee at training camp (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA (KTRK) --
The Texans had a better practice on Wednesday. Bill O'Brien said the team had a meeting beforehand, and that it translated onto the field.

The energy was better all-around and it was a step in the right direction as the Texans prepare for their first preseason game.

Deshaun Watson hit the podium and says he doesn't think about his knee when he is out there playing. It is business as usual for the Texans QB.

When watching Watson, it is clear the knee isn't fazing him. Some are a little cautious in activity after a major injury. Watson is going full throttle and focused on leading the Texans offense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans emphasizing strength & conditioning with new training team
Houston Texans kick off 2nd week of training camp
Bill O'Brien unhappy with Texans after rest day
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Roberto Osuna's lawyer says his client will plead not guilty
Parents bust out dance moves at Padres/Giants game
Cancer patient at odds with ski resort after diagnosis
Carlos Correa to begin rehab assignment after back injury
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Love BBQ? Apply to become Reynolds Wrap's chief grilling officer
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
More News