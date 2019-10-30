Sports

Deshaun Watson hosts students for foundation's inaugural event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trick-or-treating came early for several hundred students from Pro-Vision Charter School thanks to Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

"It's beautiful, honestly amazing because I was one of those kids back in the day," Watson said.

The event was indeed special for students like Madison Coward, who said they often get overlooked because of where they come from.

"We're in the hood, and it's like we don't get that many opportunities like this," Coward said.

Third through 11th graders got treats, costumes, food and a whole lot more.

This was the Deshaun Watson Foundation's inaugural event, and Reliant was happy to team up with him.

Leanne Schneider is the Director of Community Relations at Reliant and said students who were selected were merit based, so it was a reward for them for doing well in school.

Watson said it took him a couple of years to finally get his foundation going, but he's excited to make an impact on the lives of students who need it the most.

"To see that joy, to see that happiness, you never know what those kids are going through," Watson said.

