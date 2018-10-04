Broncos head football coach Jeff Nations has done just about everything for the Dayton Independent School District over the last 20 years.In all those years of service, Nations says he has seen a lot of faces come and go, but they all seem to come back and teach the newer generations what he instilled in them."Coach Nations is a man that believes in family," said defensive line coach Roger Sutterfield. "God is first, followed by family and team. He's introduced that since he took over and I think he is doing an outstanding job with it."Many of Coach Nations' former players now form part of his coaching staff.No matter how many years go by, he still brings out the best out in his former athletes."The other day he called me and another kid in his office and I felt like I was still playing for him," said safeties coach Ford Smesny. "He still gives me that feel like I'm playing for him."Nations enjoys winning. He loves competing for district and state championships, but he always wants every student athlete to be a better man every day."These young boys are becoming young men," said Nations. "When they leave this place, my whole goal is for them to become great fathers, husbands, and leaders. If we do the things we are supposed to as coaches, they'll be those three things."The Broncos will look to win their first game of the season against their biggest rival, the Crosby Cougars, in our Game Of The Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Cougar Stadium.