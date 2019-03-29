htx sugar land

Creating tomorrow's Pakistani American leaders through basketball in Sugar Land

Basketball is a global sport, bringing a universal language to the hardwood.

The Pakistani American community of Sugar Land uses basketball as a way to teach leadership skills to youth.

Young Pakistani Americans are are not only taught the fundamentals of basketball at the Abid Umatiya Sports Complex but also being mentored in becoming leaders off the court.

"Through this platform, we instill and promote the idea of volunteerism to our future young leaders and teach them to give back to the community," said Rahim Maknojia, president of Abid Umatiya Sports Complex.
