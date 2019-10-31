Could Astros fans tell difference between Greinke and Verlander?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5439078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros fans try to guess between Verlander and Greinke.

HOUSTON, Astros (KTRK) -- Brokers say Astros' weekend games, including Friday night, have been selling really well this season.During the week, you could usually catch a game and not have to spend a lot.Well, if you were hoping to go to Tuesday's dollar night game, it's going to cost you a whole lot more than the price of a hot dog.Thanks to the new Astros pitcher, prices are spiking.Zack Greinke is expected to make his Astros debut on August 6.The trade sent fans racing to the the box office ahead of next week's start."I just bought $400 worth of tickets when I usually buy $100 tickets. I'm excited," said Astros fan Ney Oldham.Overpaying is what Kayla Ramsey of Midtown Premium Sports Tickets says you'll probably be doing if you want to see Greinke's first Astros start."When you get a Cy Young winner, or of that magnitude, it's good for the city," said Ramsey.Brokers advise to track when Greinke might pitch next and buy in advance because once he's announced as the starter, you'll probably see a jump in price.But then again, to some Astros fans, buying tickets to any game is worth it."They may never be this good again. We were robbed in '86 by the Mets and the umpires. This time, ain't nobody going to beat us," Oldham said.