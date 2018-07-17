HOUSTON ASTROS

Come and get 'em: List of Astros 2018 game giveaways

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros this season are a hot ticket in town.

But with these giveaways in 2018, consider 'Stros tickets a scorching proposition.

In addition, the classic bobbleheads will be waiting for Houston's faithful at entrances for a few games this season. You can expect the heads of Jose Altuve, George Springer, Alex Bregman, and Justin Verlander to be immortalized.

And the Astros will have clothing offerings for fans, including floppy summer hats, socks, fedoras, and an infinity scarf.

After overwhelming popularity, the Astros are doing another giveaway with the World Champion replica ring. This time ALL fans in attendance will receive the ring.



Here are the 2018 giveaway promotions remaining this season at Minute Maid Park:


  • July 28 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive a Lone Star Series t-shirt.

  • Aug. 9 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a TOPPS National Baseball Card Pack.

  • Aug. 10 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a George Springer replica rainbow jersey.

  • Aug. 11 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Beltran 2004 Playoff Bobblehead.

  • Aug. 27 vs. Oakland: All fans in attendance will get a World Series replica ring


  • Sept. 1 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive an Alex Bregman "Walk-Off Hit" bobblehead.

  • Sept. 15 vs. Arizona: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa replica orange jersey.

  • Sept. 23 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive a 2018 Astros team photo/2019 Astros schedule poster.


You can view the promotions for this season here.
