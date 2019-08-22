BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- With football season right around the corner, teams are doing their best to protect players when it comes to heat safety.
LSU's athletic training staff is constantly looking for ways to keep players cool, and a solution may have been found.
Paul Boudreaux is the owner of Boudreaux Athletics and has sold equipment to teams for years.
His latest creation is a body recovery zone, which is a 40-foot long refrigerated storage trailer. When players step into this, their core temperatures decrease.
Accuweather visited Baton Rouge to see what the new creation was all about.
This trailer can hold up to 40 athletes and reaches as low as 15 degrees.
Ben Bordelon is a former LSU football player and built the unit, feeling that we need to do as much as possible to keep players safe from heat illness.
LSU plans to use the body recovery zone for baseball and soccer players as well.
Louisiana native creates trailer to reduce athlete's chances of heat illness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More