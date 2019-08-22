Sports

Louisiana native creates trailer to reduce athlete's chances of heat illness

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- With football season right around the corner, teams are doing their best to protect players when it comes to heat safety.

LSU's athletic training staff is constantly looking for ways to keep players cool, and a solution may have been found.

Paul Boudreaux is the owner of Boudreaux Athletics and has sold equipment to teams for years.

His latest creation is a body recovery zone, which is a 40-foot long refrigerated storage trailer. When players step into this, their core temperatures decrease.

Accuweather visited Baton Rouge to see what the new creation was all about.

This trailer can hold up to 40 athletes and reaches as low as 15 degrees.

Ben Bordelon is a former LSU football player and built the unit, feeling that we need to do as much as possible to keep players safe from heat illness.

LSU plans to use the body recovery zone for baseball and soccer players as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianaheatcollege football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing Conroe student
1/2-priced beers return to Astros games on Thirsty Thursdays
Gunshots hit Mexican restaurant during wild parking lot shooting
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
Formerly conjoined twins treated at Texas Children's start pre-k
Show More
Vintage shop in north Houston bringing back old school
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
THE 60: Sugar Land drinks to having best water
More TOP STORIES News