Communicating on the basketball court is crucial in the heat of the game.But even with their basketball players being hearing impaired, the Mississippi School for the Deaf basketball team won't let their affliction be an excuse.As the MS School for the Deaf Bulldogs took on the Jackson Prep Patriots, a fan sitting in the stands caught this wonderful moment on video.Bulldogs head coach Chris Moore passionately communicated to his team in American Sign Language during a timeout, as they tried to mount a comeback against their opponent.Unfortunately, the Bulldogs fell just short, losing 49-40. But it just goes to show how teamwork can make a difference.