Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Indians will be changing their team name, sources confirmed to ESPN.ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted Sunday night that sources confirmed the New York Times report about the name change.It is currently unclear what Cleveland's new team name will be.The team has been called the Indians for nearly a century.In 2018, Major League Baseball and the Indians mutually agreed to remove Chief Wahoo from the team's jersey, caps as well as in signage across Progressive Field.