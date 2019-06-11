JJ Watt weighs in after Raptors fans cheer for Kevin Durant's injury

When Durant went down in the second quarter, the crowd cheered.
Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019
Raptors players tried to control the cheers by motioning them to quiet down.
Watt took to Twitter to weigh in about sportsmanship, writing, "Major props to the Raptors players for getting the situation under control. Cheering for an injury is unbelievable, no matter who you're a fan of or what team you're pulling for."
Major props to the Raptors players for getting the situation under control. Cheering for an injury is unbelievable, no matter who you’re a fan of or what team you’re pulling for.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 11, 2019
And rapper Drake showed KD some love as the former Texas Longhorn was helped off the court.
"Praying for our brother."— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019
Drake showed love to Kevin Durant following his injury in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/d4bS3pM4I2
"Trash. So trash. Like I said, we're only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings," Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins said.
“In this league, we’re all brothers. At the end of the day, we’re all brothers. … You never wanna see a competitor like him go down.”— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019
—Kyle Lowry on seeing Kevin Durant go down with his injury pic.twitter.com/h9Zma83Tsh
Toronto's Kyle Lowry said he didn't think the fans knew the significance of the injury.
"In this league, we're all brothers. At the end of the day, we're all brothers. You never wanna see a competitor like him go down."
"Trash. So trash. Like I said, we're only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019
– DeMarcus Cousins on Raptors fans cheering after KD's injury pic.twitter.com/hV3blpMbof
According to ESPN, the Warriors believe Durant tore his Achilles.
Prior to Monday's injury, Durant hadn't played since hurting his right calf against the Houston Rockets on May 8.
Prior to coming back, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers says Durant worked with the Warriors medical team for four weeks. They felt good about the process and Durant was cleared to play.
Myers tearfully explained during Monday night's press conference that no one should be blamed for what happened, but if you need to point the finger, blame him.
"I don't believe there's anybody to blame," Myers said. "But I understand this world, and if you have to, you can blame me. I run my basketball operations department."
Tuesday morning, Durant's mother, Wanda, shared a message about her son:
"For all of you who question my son as a man, question his heart, question his integrity and question his love for the game of basketball, you don't know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you all," Wanda tweeted.
For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019