SPORTS

TEXANS TRUCKS: Check out how this Texans player gets around town

You'll never guess who was riding around the streets of Houston in this beautiful truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Imagine you're riding around Houston and a massive, white Mercedes-Benz truck pulls up next to you.

That's what happened to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But who was behind the wheel? None other than his teammate, Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson posted video on his Instagram story of Hopkins riding around town in a beautiful Mercedes-Benz G63 4x4 pickup truck.

No word yet on if Hopkins bought the truck to reward himself on the Texans 5-game winning streak.
