HOUSTON ROCKETS

ONE STEP CLOSER: Carmelo Anthony expected to make next stop Houston after trade to Hawks

EMBED </>More Videos

The next steps for Carmelo Anthony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carmelo Anthony is one step closer to joining the Houston Rockets, thanks to a pit stop with the Atlanta Hawks.

The move comes after years of speculation linking Anthony to Houston.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that he intends to sign with the organization. But in order for that to happen, he needs to become a free agent.

The Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers helped put that plan in motion on Wednesday, when Anthony was traded to the Hawks in the three-team deal.

From there, Anthony will be waived. He will then receive all $27.9 million of the final year of his contract.

If Anthony were to have been bought out, he would have had to sacrifice some of his money to complete the move.

Anthony will officially become a free agent once waived. He will have to clear waivers, which takes about 48 hours. After those 48 hours are passed, he will be on his way to Clutch City. He is expected to sign the veteran's minimum for $2.4 million.


Anthony will unite with longtime friend Chris Paul. The two are part of the famous "banana boat." Paul, Anthony and James Harden have worked out at a Lifetime Athletic location in New York, giving a glimpse of what to possibly expect.



Head coach Mike D'Antoni will reunite with Anthony. The two were together for a short period with the New York Knicks. A rough relationship between the two led D'Antoni to leave the organization. Through all of that, he has stated he is open to coaching Anthony again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketssportsNBAcarmelo anthonyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank
OKC getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to end up with 76ers
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
Love for the city: Patrick Beverley returns to Houston for basketball camp
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Gray tries to build on return as Rockies face Astros
Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2
Team rallies around special needs teen in final game
JJ Watt and The Rock share fashion tips on Twitter
More Sports
Top Stories
17-year-old charged in violent crash that killed his classmates
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
Popeyes worker fired after recording roaches inside restaurant
Show More
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Man known as 'Pancho Claus' hospitalized in McAllen
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
Service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor
More News