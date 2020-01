Buffalo reporter gives ABC13 reasons for Bills win over Texans

EMBED >More News Videos You'll want to check out who's on Vonta Leach's all-time Houston Texans top-five list.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emotions run high in the NFL playoffs, especially when it comes to the history between Houston and Buffalo.The Texans aren't the Oilers, but Houston sports history is still Houston sports history.David Nuño caught up with Matt Rich Warren of BuffaloRumblings.com , and the two debated each teams chances of winning.Warren said the Bills are going to win, and he is very confident they will claim victory.But Nuño offered this: "America wants the Texans to win."Enjoy the friendly banter in the video above.