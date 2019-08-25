Sports

Texans tailgating group keeps legacy of founder after his passing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Blue and Silver weren't the only colors seen inside AT&T Stadium Saturday night. There was also a lot of red.

A big reason why is a group of tailgaters who traveled from Houston.

Big H Tailgaters officially formed after their leader, a Houston firefighter, passed away.

Six years later, his legacy is carried on by his daughter. This group of fans let Cowboy Country know Texans fans made the trip from H-Town.

While the group is loud, vocal, and proud to be Texans fans, it didn't mean Cowboys fans weren't welcome.

The motto of this group is anyone and everyone is welcome. "I'm so proud of the way he taught us, and I'm so honored to have that embedded in us to where we keep that legacy going, and all we have been doing is getting bigger, and bigger," said Big H-Tailgaters leader, Melissa Garza.

Garza's dad, Hank, passed away six years ago

Months later, they adopted the Big H Tailgaters nickname, and were named Texans tailgaters of the year.

Her dad might be gone, but his influence remains.

Garza has kept her father's season tickets and wears a necklace in his honor. She also knows how to throw a tailgating party.

"He would say, 'You're making me proud, Mija,'" Garza said.

